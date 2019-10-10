Market expert Sudarshan Sukhani recommends these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : October 10, 2019 10:23 AM IST

Stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com shared his views on several stocks, including Manappuram Finance, Indraprastha Gas, and Tata Motors among others in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sukhani expects a choppy market and has advised investors to buy as well as sell.

He recommended a buy on Manappuram Finance and Indraprastha Gas (IGL).

“The buys are all positional trades. Intraday is not easy to suggest and predict, and the levels are almost impossible to identify. So the positional trade is to buy Manappuram and to buy Indraprastha Gas. Both are on the verge of making new highs and that in any case justifies buying,” Sukhani said.

Sukhani recommended selling IDFC First Bank and Tata Motors.

“Short sells are always intraday. IDFC First Bank and Tata Motors [are] my favourite short. I would expect small slides in these two stocks,” he said.

