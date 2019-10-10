#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Market expert Sudarshan Sukhani recommends these stocks

Updated : October 10, 2019 10:23 AM IST

Stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com shared his views on several stocks, including Manappuram Finance, Indraprastha Gas, and Tata Motors among others in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sukhani expects a choppy market and has advised investors to buy as well as sell.

He recommended a buy on Manappuram Finance and Indraprastha Gas (IGL).

“The buys are all positional trades. Intraday is not easy to suggest and predict, and the levels are almost impossible to identify. So the positional trade is to buy Manappuram and to buy Indraprastha Gas. Both are on the verge of making new highs and that in any case justifies buying,” Sukhani said.

Sukhani recommended selling IDFC First Bank and Tata Motors.

“Short sells are always intraday. IDFC First Bank and Tata Motors [are] my favourite short. I would expect small slides in these two stocks,” he said.

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
