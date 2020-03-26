Market expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities is recommending a buy on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 26, 2020 11:00 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Chouhan’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 14300 and target of Rs 15500.

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 640 and target of Rs 700.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.