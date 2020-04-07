Market expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities is positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 07, 2020 02:32 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Chouhan’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1130 and target of Rs 1240.

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 600 and target of Rs 660.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.