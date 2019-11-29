Market expert Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking has a 'buy' call on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : November 29, 2019 10:49 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market expert Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking on what is moving the markets today.



Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 744, target of Rs 786.



Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 788, target of Rs 838.



Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 412, target of Rs 454.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.