Market expert Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking remains positive on these stocks

Updated : November 27, 2019 11:01 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market expert Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking gave his top stock picks for today's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Jain’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Lupin is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 767 and target of Rs 845.

Ambuja Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 196 and target of Rs 216.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.