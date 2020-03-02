Market expert Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking recommends a buy on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 02, 2020 02:37 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking on what is moving the markets today.

Jain’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 508 and target of Rs 532.



Buy Metropolis Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 1910 and target of Rs 2050.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.