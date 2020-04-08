  • SENSEX
Market expert Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking is recommending a buy on these stocks

Updated : April 08, 2020 11:30 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking on what is moving the markets today.

Jain’s top stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Buy Ujjivan with a stop loss of Rs 143 and target of Rs 172.
  • Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1225 and target of Rs 1440.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
