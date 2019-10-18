Market expert Rajat Bose gives his technical check on stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : October 18, 2019 09:44 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com on what is trending in the markets today. Bose has three buy calls.

Godrej Consumer: "I am expecting it to retest the September 23rd high of Rs 724 that is the final target and Rs 721 is the prior target and Rs 708.50 is my stop loss."

Mahindra & Mahindra: "I would buy with a stop below Rs 584.80, Rs 607 and Rs 619 are the two targets. There is a bullish saucer formation, that will complete at Rs 620 hence this cal."

United Spirits: "I would put a stop loss below Rs 624, Rs 655 and Rs 654 are the two targets."

"I am bullish on auto sector primarily because the Auto Nifty, Auto Index 8032 is the 200 exponential moving average that is likely to be crossed this time and hence auto stocks might perform well,” he said.

