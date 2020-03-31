  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Market expert Rahul Mohindar is recommending to sell these stocks

Updated : March 31, 2020 11:05 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com on what is moving the markets today.

Mohindar’s top stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,092 target of Rs 1,020.
  • Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 450, target of Rs 380.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement