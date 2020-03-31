Market expert Rahul Mohindar is recommending to sell these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 31, 2020 11:05 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com on what is moving the markets today.

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,092 target of Rs 1,020.

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 450, target of Rs 380.

Mohindar’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.