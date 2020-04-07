Market expert Rahul Mohindar is recommending a buy on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Updated : April 07, 2020 11:20 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com on what is moving the markets today.

Mohindar’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 168 and target of Rs 192.

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 189 and target of Rs 208.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.