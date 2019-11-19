Market expert Rahul Mohindar is bullish on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : November 19, 2019 10:57 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com on what is moving the markets today.

Mohindar’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 315 and target of Rs 336.



Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 206 and target of Rs 219.



Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,190 and target of Rs 2,260 and Rs 2,290.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.