Market expert Prakash Gaba recommends a 'buy' on these stocks

Updated : January 13, 2020 08:56 AM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Monday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long-term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.



Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 207 and a target of Rs 217.



Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 462 and a target of Rs 480.



Buy Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,940 and a target of Rs 1,990.



Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss of Rs 541 and a target of Rs 568.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.