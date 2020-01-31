Market expert Prakash Gaba is recommending to sell these stocks

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Friday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long-term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 and a target price of Rs 1,400.



Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 190 and a target price of Rs 180.



Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 330 and a target price of Rs 300.



Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 41 and a target price of Rs 35.



