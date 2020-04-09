Market expert Prakash Gaba is positive on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 09, 2020 11:03 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com on what is moving the markets today.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2350 and target of Rs 2550.

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 530 and target of Rs 580.

Follow stock recommendations by Prakash Gaba here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.