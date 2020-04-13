Market expert Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 13, 2020 10:40 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

Apollo Tyres is a 'buy' around Rs 88.5 with a stop loss of Rs 85 and a target price of Rs 95. Tata Motors is a 'buy' with a stop loss below Rs 72 and a target price of Rs 80. HDFC is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and a target price of Rs 1,755.

IDFC First Bank is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 21 and a target price of Rs 24.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.