Market expert Mitessh Thakkar recommends a buy on these stocks

Updated : October 24, 2019 10:43 AM IST

Stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar recommended a buy on Motherson Sumi, NIIT Technologies, and Tata Motors DVR.

“Motherson Sumi is a buy with a stop at Rs 104.50 for target of Rs 114. For NIIT Technologies, the indicator setup is positive. That is a buy as well. Keep a stop at Rs 1,454 and look for targets of Rs 1,495. Tata Motors DVR has come down to support level after three days of pullback. So, that is a buy with a stop at Rs 58 for the first target of Rs 63,” he said.

On the sell side, Thakkar said, “Sell Pidilite where there is some negative signals on the chart. So keep a stop at Rs 1,336 and try to sell it once it breaks the support of Rs 1,320 and look for target of Rs 1,285.”

