Market expert Jay Thakkar recommends a buy on these stocks

Updated : December 19, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Market expert Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi gave his verdict on important stocks for Thursday’s trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.



ONGC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 122.50, target of Rs 133.



Siemens is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target of Rs 1,580.



