Market expert Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Financial Services has a 'buy' call on these stocks

Market

Updated : January 23, 2020 03:14 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Financial Services on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Future Retail with a stop loss of Rs 337.50 and target of Rs 358.50.



Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 821 and target of Rs 920.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.