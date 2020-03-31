Market expert Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital recommends a buy on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 31, 2020 02:25 PM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital on what is moving the markets today.

Gupta’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Amara Raja Batteries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 470 and target price of Rs 500.

NIIT Technologies is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,140 and target price of Rs 1,200.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.