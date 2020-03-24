  • SENSEX
India VIX surges to highest level since 2008 global crisis
10 powerful quotes to put bear market into perspective
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Market expert Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital is positive on these stocks

Updated : March 24, 2020 01:08 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital on what is moving the markets today.

Gupta’s top stock recommendations for today are:
  • Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1975 and target of Rs 2080.
  • Eicher Motors is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 14150 and target of Rs 14900.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
