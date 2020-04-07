Market expert Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital is positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 07, 2020 01:01 PM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital on what is moving the markets today.

Adani Enterprises is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 132 and target price of Rs 142.

JSW Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 146 and target price of Rs 165.

Exide Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 129 and target price of Rs 140.

Gupta’s stock recommendations for the day are:: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.