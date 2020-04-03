  • SENSEX
India's March factory activity growth at four-month low
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Yellow metal gets costlier by Rs 500 per 10 grams
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Market expert Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities is positive on these stocks

Updated : April 03, 2020 02:22 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Kapadia’s top stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Buy Apollo Hospital at Rs 1210 with a stop loss of Rs 1198 and target of Rs 1235.
  • Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) at Rs 285 with a stop loss of Rs 279 and target of Rs 297.
  • Buy Exide at Rs 130 with a stop loss of Rs 127 and target of Rs 136.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
