#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,880; YES Bank falls
Asian shares adrift as tariff deadline looms
Oil prices rise but US-China trade war weighs on demand outlook
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Market guru Ashwani Gujral recommends buy and sell on these stocks

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:28 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujaral has been a full time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,970, target of Rs 4,060.

  • ICICI Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 524, target of Rs 540.

  • Apollo Tyres is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 164, target of Rs 152.

  • Zee Entertainment is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 260.

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 265, target of Rs 250.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here

Related News

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed
Private equity players eye stake in Bharti Airtel; SingTel may invest up to $1 billion
US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV