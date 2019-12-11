Market guru Ashwani Gujral recommends buy and sell on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:28 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujaral has been a full time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.



Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,970, target of Rs 4,060.



ICICI Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 524, target of Rs 540.



Apollo Tyres is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 164, target of Rs 152.



Zee Entertainment is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 260.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 265, target of Rs 250.



: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.