Close fight between BJP and Congress in Haryana; saffron party races ahead in Maharashtra

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
JJP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Parli election 2019 results: Dhananjay Munde of NCP leads Pankaja Munde of BJP
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Results 2019: Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda leads by a margin of nearly 15,000 votes
Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party to emerge the kingmaker
Worli Assembly seat results: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading with huge margin
Market

Market expert Ashwani Gujral is recommending to buy these stocks

Updated : October 24, 2019 10:19 AM IST

In his latest analysis, stock market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com offered his top stock recommendations.

“There are certain stocks which continue to move lower. Indiabulls Housing is a sell with a stop of Rs 211 and target of Rs 196. Zee Entertainment is a sell with a stop of Rs 247 and target of Rs 232. HDFC has restarted its upside. So, that is a buy with a stop of Rs 2,100 and target of Rs 2,220. State Bank of India is emerging out of a correction. That is buy with a stop of Rs 270 and target of Rs 285. Voltas is a buy with a stop of Rs 700 and target of Rs 725.”

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/ashwani-gujral-115/

Uttar Pradesh bypoll 2019 results: BJP leads in 3, Samajwadi Party in 2 and BSP 1
Centre approves regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi
Softbank offers Adam Neumann $1.5 billion to leave WeWork: Any takers for...
