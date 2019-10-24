Market expert Ashwani Gujral is recommending to buy these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : October 24, 2019 10:19 AM IST

In his latest analysis, stock market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com offered his top stock recommendations.

“There are certain stocks which continue to move lower. Indiabulls Housing is a sell with a stop of Rs 211 and target of Rs 196. Zee Entertainment is a sell with a stop of Rs 247 and target of Rs 232. HDFC has restarted its upside. So, that is a buy with a stop of Rs 2,100 and target of Rs 2,220. State Bank of India is emerging out of a correction. That is buy with a stop of Rs 270 and target of Rs 285. Voltas is a buy with a stop of Rs 700 and target of Rs 725.”

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/ashwani-gujral-115/

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.