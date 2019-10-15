Market expert Ashwani Gujral is recommending 'buy' on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : October 15, 2019 09:03 AM IST

In his latest analysis, stock market expert Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared his views on what is moving the market today:

Here are his top stock recommendations:

Buy Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop of Rs 1,980, target of Rs 2,040.

Buy Mahanagar Gas (MGL) with a stop of Rs 936, target of Rs 960.

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop of Rs 370, target of Rs 345.

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop of Rs 1,305, target of Rs 1,240.

Sell Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a stop of Rs 286, target of Rs 270.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.