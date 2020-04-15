Market expert Ashwani Gujral is bullish on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 15, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 850 and a target price of Rs 900.

Hindalco Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 109 and a target price of Rs 120.

Bharti Airtel is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 500 and a target price of Rs 540.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 250 and a target price of Rs 275.

IndusInd Bank is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 400 and a target price of Rs 435.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.