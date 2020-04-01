Market expert Ashwani Gujral is bullish on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : April 01, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Tata Steel is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 262 and a target price of Rs 280.

Reliance Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1090 and a target price of Rs 1,150.

Pidilite Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,340 and a target price of Rs 1,385.

RBL Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 140 and a target price of Rs 124.

IndusInd Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 360 and a target price of Rs 325.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.