  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex jumps 1,200 points, Nifty above 8,400 as banks lead
Asian shares ready to climb after Wall Street rallies
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Market expert Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on these stocks

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Tuesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprises is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,160 and a target price of Rs 1,250.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 360 and a target price of Rs 410.
  • Cipla is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 440 and a target price of Rs 475.
  • IndusInd Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 325 and a target price of Rs 300.
  • ICICI Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 300 and a target price of Rs 278.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement