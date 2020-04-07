Market expert Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Tuesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,160 and a target price of Rs 1,250.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 360 and a target price of Rs 410.

Cipla is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 440 and a target price of Rs 475.

IndusInd Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 325 and a target price of Rs 300.

ICICI Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 300 and a target price of Rs 278.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.