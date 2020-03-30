Market expert Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 30, 2020 09:16 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Monday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Aurobindo Pharma is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 385 and target price of Rs 405.

Cipla is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 and target price of Rs 425.

Jubilant Foodworks is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,400 and target price of Rs 1,455.

Maruti Suzuki is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 4,700 and target price of Rs 4,550.

Bajaj Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,600 and target price of Rs 2,450.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.