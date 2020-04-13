Market expert Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 13, 2020 10:38 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Monday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:

Cipla is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 570 and a target price of Rs 610. Titan is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 980 and a target price of Rs 1,060. Maruti Suzuki is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 5,000 and a target price of Rs 5,800. Hindustan Unilever is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 2,390 and a target price of Rs 2,320.

Tech Mahindra is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 555 and a target price of Rs 520.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.