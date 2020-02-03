Market expert Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' and 'sell' call on these stocks

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com on what is moving the markets today.
One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.
Gujral's stock recommendations for today's trade:
- Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target of Rs 2,120
- Jubilant FoodWorks is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target of Rs 1,910
- HDFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,290, target of Rs 2,220
- ICICI Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 510, target of Rs 495
- Icici Prudential Life Insurance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 460, target of Rs 435
Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.