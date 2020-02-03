Market expert Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' and 'sell' call on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : February 03, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.



Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target of Rs 2,120



Jubilant FoodWorks is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target of Rs 1,910



HDFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,290, target of Rs 2,220



ICICI Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 510, target of Rs 495



Icici Prudential Life Insurance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 460, target of Rs 435



Gujral's stock recommendations for today's trade:

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here:

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.