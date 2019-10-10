#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Market expert Ashwani Gujral advises investors to buy these stocks

Updated : October 10, 2019 10:24 AM IST

In his latest analysis, stock market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared his views on what is moving the market today. Here are his top stock recommendations:

  • Buy Raymond with a stop of Rs 580 and a target of Rs 640.

  • Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop of Rs 1,290 and a target of Rs 1,375.

  • Buy ICICI Bank with a stop of Rs 430 and a target of Rs 455.

  • Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop of Rs 1,590 and a target of Rs 1,650.

  • Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop of Rs 4,080 and a target of Rs 4,200.

 

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/ashwani-gujral-115/

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
