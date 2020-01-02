Market expert Ashish Kyal's trading strategies on select stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : January 02, 2020 12:50 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com on what is moving the markets today.



NCC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 55.50, target of Rs 61.



Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 98.50, target of Rs 106.50.







