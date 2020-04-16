Market expert Ajit Mishra is positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 16, 2020 12:54 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ajit Mishra of Religare Enterprises on what is moving the markets today.

Mishra’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 495 and target of Rs 555.

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target of Rs 375.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.