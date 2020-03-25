  • SENSEX
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Market expert Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities is recommending a buy on these stocks

Updated : March 25, 2020 02:04 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwala’s stocks recommendations for the day are:
  • Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 305 and target price of Rs 415.
  • Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 87 and target price of Rs 104.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
