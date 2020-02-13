Market analyst Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi recommends buy on these stocks

VIDEOS

Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Financial Services discusses with Surabhi Upadhyay and Mangalam Maloo his readings and outlook on market technical as well as specific stocks and sectors.



Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target of Rs 1,640



Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target of Rs 1,505



Jay Thakkar’s stock recommendations are:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.