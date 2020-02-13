#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Market analyst Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi recommends buy on these stocks

Updated : February 13, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi Financial Services discusses with Surabhi Upadhyay and Mangalam Maloo his readings and outlook on market technical as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Jay Thakkar’s stock recommendations are:

  • Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target of Rs 1,640

  • Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target of Rs 1,505

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
