Market analyst Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities recommends buy on these stocks

Updated : April 15, 2020 01:57 PM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

MindTree is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 815 and target price of Rs 755.

Hindustan Unilever is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,350 and target price of Rs 2,600.

Agarwala's stock recommendations for the day are: