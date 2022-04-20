0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Management rejig: LV Vaidyanathan set to take over as at P&G India CEO

Profile image
By Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
Mini

LV Vaidyanathan is set to take over as CEO of P&G India from July 1, 2022.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell P and G share

TRADE
LV Vaidyanathan is set to take over as CEO of P&G India from July 1, 2022 as the company looks to grow faster and enter newer categories.
Madhusudan Gopalan, the current MD and CEO, has been elevated to be the Senior Vice President-Grooming and Oral Care for P&G Japan and Korea.
Vaidyanathan, currently MD for P&G Indonesia, joined P&G India in 1996. In 1995, he joined P&G as an intern as a student of IIM-Ahmedabad.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More