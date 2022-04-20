Management rejig: LV Vaidyanathan set to take over as at P&G India CEO

LV Vaidyanathan is set to take over as CEO of P&G India from July 1, 2022.

LV Vaidyanathan is set to take over as CEO of P&G India from July 1, 2022 as the company looks to grow faster and enter newer categories.

Madhusudan Gopalan, the current MD and CEO, has been elevated to be the Senior Vice President-Grooming and Oral Care for P&G Japan and Korea.

Vaidyanathan, currently MD for P&G Indonesia, joined P&G India in 1996. In 1995, he joined P&G as an intern as a student of IIM-Ahmedabad.

