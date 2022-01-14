Mahanagar Gas shares in focus; here's why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL).

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL).

MGL is a city gas distribution company operating in the state of Maharashtra’s three geographical areas. Its sales volumes are now returned to pre- COVID levels as CNG became attractive against the higher priced petrol and diesel. MGL’s compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) volumes are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent and 14 percent respectively over the next two-three years.

At current market price, MGL is trading at FY23 P/E of 10.2 times which is significantly below its long-term forward multiple and therefore suggests a good upside from the current levels. Long-term investors are recommended to buy the stock.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.