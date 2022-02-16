Mad About Markets: Experts discuss new-age companies and their life post listing

In this episode of ‘Mad about Markets’, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nimesh Kampani, Cofounder and CEO of Trica - a LetsVenture Company and Ashish Fafadia of Blume Ventures on new-age companies and are they attractive anymore.

In 2021, the Indian startup ecosystem went past some remarkable milestones. We had a record-breaking number of companies turn unicorns, close to a dozen Indian startup's went public, and the overall funding to-date crossed the USD 100 benchmark.

In the last one month shares of Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, and NazaraTech have all lost significantly along with IndiaMart, Car Trade, Paytm, the list is long...and why just the last one month, stocks have slipped significantly post listing highs.

