Macquarie cuts target price on Jubilant Pharmova, here’s why

Updated : July 16, 2021 10:06:45 IST

Macquarie has cut the FY22 and FY24 EBITDA estimates on Jubilant Pharmova by 7-9 percent. The firm has also cut the target price on the stock to Rs 932.

Roorkee import alert is an unexpected drag but it is unlikely to be a systemic issue. So, the brokerage house has kept its overweight stance on Jubilant Pharmova.

Jubilant Pharmova’s current valuations close to FY23 estimates are supportive and the ongoing recovery in the radiopharma business keeps the firm positive.

