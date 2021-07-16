  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Healthcare

Macquarie cuts target price on Jubilant Pharmova, here’s why

Updated : July 16, 2021 10:06:45 IST

Macquarie has cut the FY22 and FY24 EBITDA estimates on Jubilant Pharmova by 7-9 percent. The firm has also cut the target price on the stock to Rs 932.

Roorkee import alert is an unexpected drag but it is unlikely to be a systemic issue. So, the brokerage house has kept its overweight stance on Jubilant Pharmova.

Jubilant Pharmova’s current valuations close to FY23 estimates are supportive and the ongoing recovery in the radiopharma business keeps the firm positive.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement