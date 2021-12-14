Lupin spikes on EIR for Goa plant; expert reacts

The Goa unit of Lupin gets Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

This unit had issues since 2017 when they were issued observations by US FDA and that escalated to a warning letter and that re-inspection has taken place a couple of months back and they were issued 7 observations.

Now, with EIR it indicates that it is a voluntary action indicated (VAI) which means that the company will be solving these observations on their own.

Reacting to this, Nimish Mehta, founder & director of Research Delta Adviser said that this is positive news for Lupin.

According to him, the equity market also feels that it’s a companywide issue.

He further said that this resolution is going to come as a harbinger of good hope and it is expected that the other warning letters also might be cleared.

