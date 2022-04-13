0

Look for shorting opportunities in Exide, Tata Steel, IT sector: Jai Bala

By Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
Markets failed to hold gains on Friday with financials being the biggest drag. The Nifty and the Sensex snapped their two week gaining streak to end in the red. Except for energy all sectoral indices ended lower. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management and Jai Bala, CMT at cashthechaos.com, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

Markets failed to hold gains on Friday with financials being the biggest drag. The Nifty and the Sensex snapped their two week gaining streak to end in the red. Except for energy all sectoral indices ended lower.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management and Jai Bala, CMT at cashthechaos.com, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.
They spoke at length about Maruti, Exide, Tata Steel, textiles, financials, IT, metals and auto sector.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
