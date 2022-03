Life insurance industry has reported a 22 percent growth in premiums in the month of February led by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). LIC saw its premiums increase by 35 percent on a year on year basis.

LIC saw its premiums increase by 35 percent, while for HDFC Life the premium has grown by 9 percent on a year on year basis.

However ICICI Prudential Life and Max Life premiums declined by 23 percent and 5 percent respectively.

