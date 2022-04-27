LIC IPO: Experts believe size of the issue being reduced is a good move

The valuation attributed to LIC through its IPO is "fair and attractive" says the government after announcing that the issue will open on the 4th of May. Despite a reduction in size to Rs 21,000 crore from the earlier Rs 35,000 crore, this will be India’s biggest IPO to date. Nilesh Sathe, a former member of IRDAI; Rajeev R Shah of RBSA Advisors; and Nitin Raheja of Julius Baer give their take on LIC IPO, valuation of IPO, time of issue and much more.

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will be open on May 4 and end on May 9. Over 22 crore shares are up for grabs -- amounting to around 3.5 percent stake in the insurance giant. The centre is aiming to raise around Rs 21,000 crore.

To discuss the implications of the IPO, whether the valuation is attractive enough, amidst other issues, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nilesh Sathe, a former member of IRDAI; Rajeev R Shah of RBSA Advisors; and Nitin Raheja of Julius Baer.

Sathe believes that it was good that the issue was postponed because the government got time to have a relook into valuations, anchor investors, etc. He added that the issue size, which they had thought of in March, would not have sailed through compared to now when it has been reduced.

Raheja said, “I think this is all seems to be falling in place for LIC IPO. Even the issue size has been reduced, it is a great way to give the broader public as well as policyholders a sort of a taste of the company by curtailing the issue down so that it doesn’t upset the applecart in the market, as well as the pricing being what the way it has been devised I think it is a very, very appropriate price.”

