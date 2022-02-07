LIC IPO: DRHP expected soon; embedded value seen at Rs 5.4 lakh crore

CNBC-TV18 learned that LIC’s embedded value could be around Rs 5.4 lakh crore. FY20 the embedded value was around Rs 45,000 crore, FY21 it was around Rs 1 lakh crore and now in 2022, it is around Rs 5.4 lakh crore.

The government is looking to dilute about 5 percent stake over there. AT 2 times market cap to embedded value the IPO could be around Rs 50,000-55,000 crore.

LIC IPO DRHP will be filed on February 9th 2022, if not done on that date then it will be filed by February 11th.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.