Kotak Securities upgrades HCL Technologies to buy; details here

HCL Technologies is buzzing in trade after Kotak Securities upgraded the stock to a 'buy' rating. The stock has rallied 2.7 percent On Monday, at the time of publishing and is up 3 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Kotak Securities has kept the target price unchanged at Rs 1,400. They say the stock trades at inexpensive valuations, versus peers and is trading at a discount of 35 to 40 percent currently.

For HCL Technologies the growth has been muted versus peers over the last one and a half years where the market has seen a big recovery take place across the industry.

