Goldman Sachs has upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ raising the target price to Rs 2,135 from Rs 1,984. The firm has also added the stock to its buy conviction list.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose as much as 2 percent on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session, after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said that the market capital of the private lender can likely shoot past $100 billion by fiscal year 2027.

The brokerage firm has upgraded the bank's stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised the target price to Rs 2,135 from Rs 1,984. Goldman Sachs also added the stock to its buy conviction list — the list of stocks it expects to outperform.

Goldman Sachs believes that Kotak Mahindra Bank is well-positioned in this cycle to put capital to work and successful execution of the retail strategy can drive the marketcap higher.

Today, the marketcap of Kotak Mahindra Bank is around $42 billion.

According to the brokerage house, in a rising interest rate environment, Kotak Mahindra Bank is well positioned and a loan growth of 20 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next few years is expected.

It also noted that Kotak Mahindra Bank has the best-in-class operating profit as well as return on assets and the risk of dilution is much lower because the promoter stake is now under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) limit.

