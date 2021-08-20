Kajaria Ceramics in focus, here’s why

Kajaria Ceramics stock is at a record high. During Wednesday’s trading session, the stock was up 5 percent. This week so far, it has seen gains of around 10 percent.

If one looks at how the stock has done in terms of volumes – five times the average volumes that the stock sees. In terms of value as well, on Wednesday, the value of the stock traded was equal to the turnover of preceding nine days.

The stock price currently is comfortably above its 20-day moving average (DMA), 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA.

Generally, the sector has been doing well because there has been an increase in housing demand, the home improvement sector has been doing well as things are unlocking. So, this is a stock that should be on one’s radar.

