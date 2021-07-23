  • SENSEX
Jubilant Foodworks at record high, here’s why

Updated : July 23, 2021 15:31:53 IST

Jubilant Foodworks has hit yet another record high in trade on June 23. The stock is higher by 18 percent in the last two sessions led by decent first-quarter results.

The question now on the street is that after Swiggy and Zomato, is the market looking at Jubilant Food as the third food tech company in the space.

Remember, in 2018 Domino's Global CEO Patrick Doyle had famously said - "We're a tech company that sells pizza"

In Q1FY22, Jubilant Food CEO Pratik Pota said, "We are confident of transforming into a food-tech powerhouse."

As per the company, total downloads for Domino's Pizza app has been at 64 million most of these have come by in the last year of the pandemic as ordering in became more prevalent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.
